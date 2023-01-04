Baader Bank Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective from Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Covestro Stock Up 3.5 %

ETR:1COV opened at €39.58 ($42.11) on Wednesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($61.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.56.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

