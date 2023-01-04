Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.44 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.06). Approximately 494,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 824,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.05).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86. The company has a market cap of £316.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

