Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

BAC opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

