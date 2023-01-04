Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

