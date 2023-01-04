Barclays Reiterates “GBX 1,450” Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.23) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.50 ($18.73).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,451 ($17.48) on Wednesday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock has a market cap of £59.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,418.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,477.59.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362 over the last quarter.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

