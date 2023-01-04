Barclays Reiterates “GBX 1,450” Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.23) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.07) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.50 ($18.73).
GSK Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,451 ($17.48) on Wednesday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The stock has a market cap of £59.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,331.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,418.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,477.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Read More
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.