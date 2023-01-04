Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.95.

NYSE BBWI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $71.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

