Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.