Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

