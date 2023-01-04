Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAYRY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($86.17) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

