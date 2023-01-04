Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($113.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($102.13) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.0 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €85.83 ($91.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($106.83).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

