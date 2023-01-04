BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$65.48.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.29. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$54.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

