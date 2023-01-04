BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.48.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at C$60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.29. The company has a market cap of C$54.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 117.64%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

