Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.45.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BDX opened at $256.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.