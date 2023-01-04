Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

