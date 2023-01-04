Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. 6,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

