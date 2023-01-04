Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Trading 1% Higher

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 1,047.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,411,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

