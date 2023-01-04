BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €56.01 ($59.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.26. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($73.59).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

