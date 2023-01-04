Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.24.

NYSE:BA opened at $195.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.75.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

