Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,116,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.