Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
NYSE:BOOT opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,116,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.