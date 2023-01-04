Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $104.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

