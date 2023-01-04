Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRLXF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

