Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after acquiring an additional 692,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $64.43 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

