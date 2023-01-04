Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Bouygues Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

