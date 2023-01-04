Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.99

Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.99 and traded as high as $47.77. Brady shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 234,863 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

