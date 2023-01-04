Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Up 1.8%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.92. 36,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 16,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRAG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$15.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

