Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.97%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

