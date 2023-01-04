Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -43.49% N/A -26.56% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bright Mountain Media and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CI&T has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 1.89 -$12.00 million N/A N/A CI&T $267.71 million 3.63 $23.34 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 85, suggesting that its stock price is 8,400% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

