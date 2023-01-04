Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $60.86 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 591,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,663 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 467,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

