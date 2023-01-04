CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $355.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $325.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CACI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $337.71.

Shares of CACI opened at $307.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.12 and its 200 day moving average is $286.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,086.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

