Calamos Advisors LLC Has $106.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $414.22. The company has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

