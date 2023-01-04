Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200 in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Recommended Stories

