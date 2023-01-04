Campbell Soup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 23,646 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average daily volume of 3,355 call options.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after buying an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

