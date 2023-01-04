Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $119.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $92.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

