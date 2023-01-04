CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,500 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 1,040,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
