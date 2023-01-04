Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OFSTF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock.
Carbon Streaming Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -57.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
