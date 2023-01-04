Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. The company has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

