CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading 8.1% Higher

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on CareRx from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get CareRx alerts:

CareRx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

About CareRx

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.