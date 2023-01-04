Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.18. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $414.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.