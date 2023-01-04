Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 30,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 113,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.