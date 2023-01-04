Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

