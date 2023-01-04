CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

