CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 158.28 ($1.91), with a volume of 878920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.88).

Specifically, insider Max Royde acquired 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £37,723.82 ($45,450.39). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 890,806 shares of company stock valued at $118,530,239.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Trading Up 0.6 %

About CentralNic Group

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.97. The stock has a market cap of £453.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

