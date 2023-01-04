Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 48,333,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 29,310,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of five producing fields and one dormant field in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in The Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Wag naar Zee Project, Suriname.

