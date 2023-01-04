Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $162.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.66 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

