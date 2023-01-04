Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Shares of CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

