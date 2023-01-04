Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

