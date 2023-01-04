Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

