China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Shares Up 22.4%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

China Vanke Trading Up 22.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

