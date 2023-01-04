Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHD opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

