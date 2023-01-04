Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $355.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $370.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.64.

Shares of CI stock opened at $321.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.76 and its 200-day moving average is $296.83.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

